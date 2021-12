Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 30-year-old Iowa City man cursed a judge and threatened the mother of his victims as he was being sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting two young girls.

Jorge Maldonado was sentenced Monday for the abuse of girls who were ages 9 and 12 when the abuse occurred in 2019. Testimony during his trial indicated that Maldonado threatened to kill the girls and their mother if they told anyone.

He was convicted in September of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

