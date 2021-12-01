Iowa hotels to assist in prevention of human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa law enforcement officials are teaming up with hotels to help curb human trafficking.

The Iowa Department of Public safety says hotels are a common spot for human trafficking because it’s a moving crime.

Under a state law that passed in July 2020, all hotel employees in Iowa will have to complete human trafficking prevention training by Jan. 1, or the hotel cannot accept public funds.

The requirement affects 1,500 lodging facilities, including campsites and AirBNBs.

Employees will learn about Iowa’s human trafficking law, and how to identify human traffickers and what to do if they notice it.

“With human trafficking it’s very hard to identify. So, if we have the front-line people that might actually see it, then that identification will be great for law enforcement, and they will be able to investigate those types of things and save victims,” said Patrick Waymire, Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence at the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Employees can access the training online for free at StopHTiowa.org.

A handful of hotels have already completed the training.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.