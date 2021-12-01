Show You Care
Iowa athlete inspires doctors with recovery effort after surviving blood clot

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - A Charles City teen who had a blood clot right before starting her college career is inspiring her team of doctors.

Carly Stevenson had a blood clot about a month before her first day of class at Wartburg College.

A GoFundMe page for her says the clot was in her heart and lungs.

Doctors thought it was dire, telling her family to start preparing for the worst. However, she is now in recovery, working with occupational therapists in Ankeny.

Every day, they work to improve her balance, head control and communication skills.

Her doctors say she inspires them.

“She uses her whole body, she goes, she’s up for the challenge, she wants to do more,” occupational therapist Samantha Williams said.

A family friend has started a Facebook page and a Go Fund Me page — Carly’s Fight — for people who want to keep up with her journey through rehabilitation.

