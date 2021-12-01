Dubuque Boys & Girls Club reopens after pandemic shutdown; staff uses off-time to reevaluate programming

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Fifth-grader Miles Darr has been a member of the Dubuque Boys & Girls Club for three years. He says playing there with his friends is something he looks forward to every day.

“Sometimes I play in the gym with them, like basketball and kickball, or I play down here in the video game room,” he added.

But that special part of his day was put on hold when the club closed its doors because of the pandemic.

“I was pretty upset because it was really annoying,” Miles said. “I just had to go to the library.”

Molly Casey, the club’s director of social and educational programs, said not having the children or staff in the building during that first year of the pandemic was “very difficult.” She said she has noticed just how much the club means through her 26 years working there.

“I think we impact them on a daily basis when they walk through that door by seeing friendly faces, knowing they are secure, and they’re safe here, that they have positive role models they can look up to,” she mentioned.

Despite having to close to keep members and staff safe, Casey said something good came out of that decision.

“During the time period that we were closed, we were able to kind of take a step back and reset and make some positive changes for when we were open again,” she explained.

Casey added staff decided to create a more structured curriculum, giving the kids free time, but also offering them activities to build teamwork and physical skills, for example. She said they are also making a bigger effort now to connect with families by making sure parents know how their kids are doing and what their needs are.

“That is something that we maybe did not get so much of before COVID,” she added.

Casey said they also started doing some work in the building itself, which includes upgrading the internet service and installing a new security system.

