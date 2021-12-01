Collins Road Hy-Vee permanently closing in January

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Road Hy-Vee has announced on their Facebook page that they will be permanently closing their doors on January 9th, 2022.

The store announced that each of their employees have been offered jobs at other Hy-Vee’s in the Cedar Rapids area. Patients that use the Collins Road Hy-Vee pharmacy will receive a letter in the coming days with instructions on transferring prescriptions to another Hy-Vee location or another pharmacy of their choosing.

Hy-Vee Aisles Online services will stop at this location on Monday, December 6.

