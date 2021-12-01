Show You Care
Cedar Rapids names new Public Works Director

The City of Cedar Rapids named Bob Hammond its new Public Works Director.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids has named a new Public Works Director.

Bob Hammond, a licensed Civil Engineer in the State of Washington, will take on the new role beginning on Wednesday.

The Public Works Director provides direction for staff, engineering, traffic, streets, real estate and right of way, sewer and administration for the department.

“Bob brings vast technical and management experience to the City of Cedar Rapids in order to provide leadership and direction to the Public Works department and its various divisions,” said City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. “His experiences fit well with the City’s work on flood control, Paving for Progress, and the Public Works department’s upcoming accreditation approval process.”

