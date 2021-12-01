Beat the Bitter announces their 2022 schedule of events

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Beat the Bitter has announced its lineup of activities for the 2022 winter season.

The annual festival hopes to brighten up the dreary and cold winter days with offerings and activities for people of all ages. This year will have classic favorites like the kickball tournament, Snuggie Crawl, and fun at Fire & Ice, as well as new activities like a 5k run and illuminated winter display.

The lineup includes:

Scheels Ice Rink - January 1st, 2022 - March 31, 2022

Free access to the 100-foot by 115-foot outdoor ice rink at Penn Meadows Park. People can bring their own skates or borrow skates from the Recreation Department.

KICK Winter in the SnowBALL tournament - January 29th, 2022

A team of nine to twelve players can register for the annual KICK Winter in the SnowBALL kickball tournament, taking place at Penn Meadows Park. Registration is $75 per team ($100 beginning Jan. 1). Each team will be guaranteed three games prior to elimination. Each player on the winning team earns a Beat the Bitter KICK Winter in the SnowBALL champion medal.

5K-ish Glow Run - January 29th, 2022

A non-completetive run is around the Liberty Centre Pond. Participants will earn a glow-in-the-dark medal and glow shoelaces. Registration is $15.

North Liberty Lights - January 29, 2022 - February 27, 2022

The free illuminated exhibit will invite spectators to walk under tunnels and take pictures with snowflakes, penguins, polar bears, deer, and a variety of other colorful 3 to 10-foot tall displays. North Liberty Lights will turn on each night at sundown for visitors to enjoy at their leisure.

Ice Sculpture Walk - January 30, 2022

Admire nine ice sculptures along the trail in Penn Meadows Park.

Fire & Ice - January 30th

Fire performances, ice skating, a bonfire, character meet and greets, and more beginning at Penn Meadows Park at 4 p.m.

Fireworks - January 30, 2022

Starting at 8:00 pm, you can come and see the beautiful display of lights and explosions in the sky.

Snuggie Crawl - February 5, 2022

Be bundled up in sleeved blankets and drinking suds with neighbors, old friends, and new friends. It’s a bar hop while looking ridiculous and having fun. Registration is $59 and gets you the snuggie, unlimited rides on the party bus, and drink specials to name a few.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.