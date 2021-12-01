Another mild day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - December began with temperatures 20 degrees above normal. The second day of the new month will be no exception. 50s still remain with us into Friday, ending the work week on a mild note. Cooler, but still above normal 40s are ahead for the weekend. Precipitation chances look few and far between through the next nine days. Look for a shower chance on Sunday and another system to keep our eye on for next Tuesday. Have a great night!

