21.43% of registered voters in Cedar Rapids turn out for election runoff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Of the 92,832 potential voters in the November 30th Mayoral election runoff, a total of 19,893 cast their vote.

An unofficial election summary from Linn County states that of the 19,893 ballots cast in Tuesday’s election, 15,524 were cast the day of while 4,369 were absentee ballots. 5 ballots submitted were blank.

