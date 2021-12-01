Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

21.43% of registered voters in Cedar Rapids turn out for election runoff

Of the 92,832 potential voters in the November 30th Mayoral election runoff, a total of 19,893...
Of the 92,832 potential voters in the November 30th Mayoral election runoff, a total of 19,893 cast their vote.(WVIR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Of the 92,832 potential voters in the November 30th Mayoral election runoff, a total of 19,893 cast their vote.

An unofficial election summary from Linn County states that of the 19,893 ballots cast in Tuesday’s election, 15,524 were cast the day of while 4,369 were absentee ballots. 5 ballots submitted were blank.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

Latest News

Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
Rob Green (Courtesy Photo)
Rob Green wins Cedar Falls Mayoral runoff race
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas