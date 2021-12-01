10-year-old dies after car vs bicycle accident in Le Mars, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 10-year-old boy has died after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Le Mars, Iowa.

The Le Mars Police Department is reporting Elijah Peters, of Le Mars, has died from injuries he received in the accident.

Police say the accident happened at about 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 100 block of 5th Avenue SW. Investigators say a Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old Diego Gomez of Le Mars, was traveling northbound on 5th Avenue SW when Peters pedaled into their path. Peters was traveling westbound from the sidewalk area when he was struck by the Corolla.

Peters was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

