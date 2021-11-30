Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wartburg VP named president at Dakota Wesleyan University

Daniel Kittle, Wartburg VP
Daniel Kittle, Wartburg VP(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg’s vice president of student life and dean of students will take over as the next president of Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota in March 2022.

Daniel Kittle has been at Wartburg for 16 years and has been vice president since 2015. Kittle has been active beyond his administrative roles, teaching a first-year seminar each fall.

“For 16 years, Dr. Dan Kittle, vice president of student life and dean of students, has given heart and soul to Wartburg College and the students we serve. From his early years coordinating service-learning and directing the Center for Community Engagement to his more recent role as vice president for student life, Dan has focused his energy on enriching student engagement, and we owe deep gratitude for the passion with which he’s approached his work, the support that he’s offered so many of us who work alongside him, and the many successes he’s helped our students achieve,” said Wartburg President Darrel Colson. “Thankful for Dan’s service and leadership here, I congratulate Dakota Wesleyan University for a wise decision.”

Kittle earned his bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University and his master’s and doctorate from Michigan State University.

“It has been a privilege to serve Wartburg College, a place that will always be special to me and my family. I leave with so much gratitude and appreciation for all of the people and experiences that have touched my life,” Kittle said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
I-80 closure near west branch
Overnight closures of I-80 near West Branch happening next week
Prior to the initiative, rape kits were severely backlogged, making it difficult for victims to...
The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative improves process to benefit victims.
Denise O’Brien found guilty for 2018 house fire that killed 9-year-old and his mother