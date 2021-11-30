Wartburg VP named president at Dakota Wesleyan University

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg’s vice president of student life and dean of students will take over as the next president of Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota in March 2022.

Daniel Kittle has been at Wartburg for 16 years and has been vice president since 2015. Kittle has been active beyond his administrative roles, teaching a first-year seminar each fall.

“For 16 years, Dr. Dan Kittle, vice president of student life and dean of students, has given heart and soul to Wartburg College and the students we serve. From his early years coordinating service-learning and directing the Center for Community Engagement to his more recent role as vice president for student life, Dan has focused his energy on enriching student engagement, and we owe deep gratitude for the passion with which he’s approached his work, the support that he’s offered so many of us who work alongside him, and the many successes he’s helped our students achieve,” said Wartburg President Darrel Colson. “Thankful for Dan’s service and leadership here, I congratulate Dakota Wesleyan University for a wise decision.”

Kittle earned his bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University and his master’s and doctorate from Michigan State University.

“It has been a privilege to serve Wartburg College, a place that will always be special to me and my family. I leave with so much gratitude and appreciation for all of the people and experiences that have touched my life,” Kittle said.

