Univ. of Iowa to launch new midwife training program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa will start training more midwives through a new program.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports the Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal for the Master of Midwifery Program in September.

The proposal cited an unmet need to provide maternity care in Iowa, especially in rural areas.

A state legislature report from last year shows at least 34 hospitals have discontinued their maternity services in the past two decades.

The new program will launch next fall.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

