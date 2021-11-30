Univ. of Iowa to launch new midwife training program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa will start training more midwives through a new program.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports the Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal for the Master of Midwifery Program in September.

The proposal cited an unmet need to provide maternity care in Iowa, especially in rural areas.

A state legislature report from last year shows at least 34 hospitals have discontinued their maternity services in the past two decades.

The new program will launch next fall.

