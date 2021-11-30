Truck flipped off roadway onto its side in collision in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency responders in Marion were called to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 151 and 50th St. earlier today.

At Approximately 4:42 on November 29th, 2021, crews discovered a red Ford-F-150 truck flipped onto its side just off the roadway. Reports say that the Ford F-150 was struck by a gray Honda Odysess while attempting to cross Highway 151 after traveling southbound on 50th St.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Ford F-150 were transported to the nearest hospital by area ambulance. The driver of the Odyssey was uninjured in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed and the accident remains under investigation.

