Toussaint jumper lifts Iowa past Virginia in thriller, 75-74

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint hit a clutch jumper to give Iowa the lead with eight seconds left in the game and Virginia missed two close-range shots and Patrick McCaffery blocked at third at the buzzer to preserve Iowa’s 75-74 win over the Cavaliers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Taine Murray’s 3 gave Virginia its first lead of the game with 1:40 left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon answered with a 3 for the lead and Kihei Clark answered to give the Cavaliers a 74-73 advantage with :47 left.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

