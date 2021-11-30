‘Stuff in the Truck’ drive begins, collects items for people exiting foster care

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, the Junior League of Cedar Rapids and Foundation 2 are teaming up to host a “Stuff the Truck” event for Giving Tuesday.

They’re collecting home goods for those who are aging out of the foster care system and setting up their apartments.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Craft’d coffee shop in downtown Cedar Rapids.

They’re looking for new items such as plates, towels, and blankets.

Foundation 2 serves more than 100 young people aging out of the foster care system each year.

Part of their program focuses on helping young adults budget, get employment, and gain stability.

Foundation 2′s CEO said it’s a cause many people may not often think about.

