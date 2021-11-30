Student of the Month Tristan Weers stays motivated by helping others be their best

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Anamosa High School senior Tristan Weers is the KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month.

Beyond running in multiple events at state track, and having a GPA of 4.3, he’s also tackling new things like trying out for the school musical.

Most mornings, he’s taking classes at the University of Iowa which includes Calculus 2, and The History and Science of Oil. That’s in between staying in shape for track and cross country, and singing at choir practice, a new activity for him.

“I had absolutely zero choir or musical experience prior to two years ago, my primary teacher was truck and tractor radio,” Weers said.

When he found out the school musical was ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ he figured he liked the movie, he might as well try out.

He did, and he got the lead.

“When I saw my name on the listing saying I was the main character, I think my heart stopped for a little bit, I was flat out terrified,” Weers said.

The show’s opening night was postponed three times because of the pandemic. Weers said that helped, so he could get more practice.

“I think Tristan will thrive wherever he ends up, he just has the ability to adapt, which is such a valuable asset for a young person,” said choir director Andrew Eley.

That adaptability shone again in the days leading up to Veterans Day 2020.

Tristan created a virtual Veterans Day program in just days.

“When I asked, ‘is there anybody willing to take this on,’ he jumped right in and said, ‘Yep I’m happy to do so,” said Eley.

It involved getting the speaker to send a video message in California, finding a trumpet player to perform taps, and editing it all together.

Through it all, learning teamwork, the kind that got him and relay teams to run at state track, and a mindset to push himself and others to be the best.

“For me, it’s being the best that I possibly can be,” said Weers. “But another large thing that keeps me motivated is trying to get everybody else to be as good as they can too.”

Weers plans to go to Iowa State University to major in biochemistry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.