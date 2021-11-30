Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Student of the Month Tristan Weers stays motivated by helping others be their best

By Jackie Kennon
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Anamosa High School senior Tristan Weers is the KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month.

Beyond running in multiple events at state track, and having a GPA of 4.3, he’s also tackling new things like trying out for the school musical.

Most mornings, he’s taking classes at the University of Iowa which includes Calculus 2, and The History and Science of Oil. That’s in between staying in shape for track and cross country, and singing at choir practice, a new activity for him.

“I had absolutely zero choir or musical experience prior to two years ago, my primary teacher was truck and tractor radio,” Weers said.

When he found out the school musical was ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ he figured he liked the movie, he might as well try out.

He did, and he got the lead.

“When I saw my name on the listing saying I was the main character, I think my heart stopped for a little bit, I was flat out terrified,” Weers said.

The show’s opening night was postponed three times because of the pandemic. Weers said that helped, so he could get more practice.

“I think Tristan will thrive wherever he ends up, he just has the ability to adapt, which is such a valuable asset for a young person,” said choir director Andrew Eley.

That adaptability shone again in the days leading up to Veterans Day 2020.

Tristan created a virtual Veterans Day program in just days.

“When I asked, ‘is there anybody willing to take this on,’ he jumped right in and said, ‘Yep I’m happy to do so,” said Eley.

It involved getting the speaker to send a video message in California, finding a trumpet player to perform taps, and editing it all together.

Through it all, learning teamwork, the kind that got him and relay teams to run at state track, and a mindset to push himself and others to be the best.

“For me, it’s being the best that I possibly can be,” said Weers. “But another large thing that keeps me motivated is trying to get everybody else to be as good as they can too.”

Weers plans to go to Iowa State University to major in biochemistry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized
I-380 Northbound closure. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, IA 965 / Coral Ridge Avenue on...
Changes coming to I-380 Northbound

Latest News

Anamosa High School Senior Tristan Weers is the KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month.
Anamosa High School Senior Tristan Weers is Student of the Month
Students rave about Linn-Mar Venture Academics first semester
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a big toll on a lot of people's mental health, including...
Experts provide solutions to improve mental health in Iowa schools amid pandemic
As of this week, children ages 5 to 11 are also eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
About 100 children among first ages 5 to 11 to get COVID-19 vaccine in Dubuque County