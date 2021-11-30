Show You Care
Several area nonprofits awarded money from Veridian Credit Union ahead of holidays

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Five nonprofits in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa City area were awarded money on Giving Tuesday. A contest through Veridian Credit Union benefited the organizations just in time for the holidays.

For the past two weeks the community has been voting for an area nonprofit to be awarded a $5,000 first place prize. Critter Crusaders in Cedar Rapids won. Four other groups in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area were also awarded money from the contest.

The $5,000 will help Critter Crusaders with veterinary expenses as their coming off their busiest year yet.

”Over 619 medical appointments, diagnostics, rechecks. We’ve assisted 43 different rescues throughout eastern Iowa. And we pay all associated veterinary fees,” Jan Erceg said, Medical Case Director at Critter Crusaders.

The group covers medical bills for animals with severe illness or traumatic injuries, so they can be adopted and get a second chance.

Critter Crusaders is continuously raising money for veterinary bills by redeeming donated cans and bottles through their Cans for Critters drive. People can donate their cans and bottles Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10-12 p.m. at 710 Center Point Road Northeast. Erceg told us getting a $5,000 check is a huge help during a time that’s been tough for nonprofits.

“It just reaffirms the fact that the community cares and that sometimes in nonprofit work you can feel so alone especially coming off a pandemic and an economic downturn and so this really gives these organizations a pat on the back and a leg up,” Erceg said.

“We hope that this you know reminds others in the community to give and to give locally because nonprofits have been struggling especially this last year and a half even more so,” Jennifer Roberts explained, Public Relations Strategist at Veridian Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

