Santa’s helper keeps 20 year tradition of writing back to kids

By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CATONSVILLE, Maryland (CNN) - It’s a tradition for many kids to send their Christmas wish list off to Santa at the North Pole.

And one Maryland man has taken on the responsibility of writing back.

Tucked away in the heart of Catonsville is Santas workshop, and one of his long-time helpers, Rick Brostrom.

“I mean, good feelings in my chest, in my inner heart, just good feelings about doing something for the community as well as for the children,” Brostrom said.

For the last 20 years, Brostrom has been collecting the letters to Santa from kids in his community.

Brostrom said he tries to read all the letters and to write back.

“They can’t just tell their parents what they want for Christmas, and this is a way they can show it and express themselves,” he said.

He said some letters are silly, others sweet, and a few are particularly heartwarming.

“Some of them actually make me cry. One little girl, all she wanted was her mom to have a new boyfriend,” he said. “Maybe she lost her dad. In that case, you really feel it.”

Brostrom is a carpenter and built this mailbox to store hundreds of letters addressed to Santa in the North Pole.

And whenever he sees a return address, he sends a note in return. Something he says he’ll continue doing.

“Until I’m dead, or until I die, maybe that’s an easier way of saying it,” Brostrom said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

