Roadway blocked after two vehicle accident with injury

Two vehicle accident temporarily blocked Highway 100 Eastbound near Highway 13
Two vehicle accident temporarily blocked Highway 100 Eastbound near Highway 13
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:18 pm, Linn County Deputies, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident with injury East of Banner Drive on Highway 100 Eastbound.

Deputies say a white GMC Acadia was Eastbound in the left lane of Highway 100 approaching Highway 13, when the driver slowed for traffic, and their vehicle was struck in the rear by a Black Toyota Avalon.

Traffic was blocked for approximately half an hour while emergency personnel worked to free the owner of the Toyota Avalon, who was trapped in their vehicle. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was freed up again after clearing the roadway of vehicles and debris.

