Prisoner at Iowa jail facing new charges after ‘shank,’ damage to mattress found in cell

A Sumner man imprisoned at the Winneshiek County Jail was charged with criminal mischief after officials said he made a “shank” out of a spoon and caused damage to items in his cell.(Winneshiek County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sumner man imprisoned at the Winneshiek County Jail was charged with criminal mischief and possession of a weapon in a correctional facility after officials said he made a “shank” out of a spoon and caused damage to items in his cell.

In a criminal complaint, jailers said they searched the cell of 20-year-old Jared Miller on Sunday at about 10 p.m.

That’s when they say they found Miller had thrown toilet paper on the walls, with feces and blood. He also reportedly took black caulk from the cell’s window seal.

One of the jailers said a spoon was found that been fashioned into a “shank,” by making the handle a sharp edge. The jailer said Miller had used it to stab and damage the mattress in his cell.

