Overnight showers lead to a mild December start.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a brief cool down the weather is set to warm up once again. A warm front pushes in from the west tonight and ahead of it, a few showers could develop. This activity is out early allowing the warmup to begin in earnest. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are set to be well into the 50s with some 60s possible. Welcome to December.

