Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Overnight showers lead to a mild December start.

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a brief cool down the weather is set to warm up once again. A warm front pushes in from the west tonight and ahead of it, a few showers could develop. This activity is out early allowing the warmup to begin in earnest. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are set to be well into the 50s with some 60s possible. Welcome to December.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Nice finish to November, a few showers possible tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
More quiet November weather