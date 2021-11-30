Overnight closures of I-80 near West Branch happening next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Both directions of I-80 traffic near West Branch will begin closing Wednesday night December 8th.

The Iowa DOT reports that a project to place beams on the Herbert Hoover Highway/Johnson County Road F-44 bridge over I-80 will close westbound traffic on I-80 between mile markers 249 and 250 from 11:00 pm Wednesday, December 8th until 5:00 am Thursday, December 9th. Eastbound traffic for I-80 will be closed from 11:00 pm Thursday, December 9th till 5:00 am Friday, December 10th.

Both directions of Herbert Hoover Highway/Johnson County Road F-44 over I-80 will also be closed during both of these times.

