Nice finish to November, a few showers possible tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet day across eastern Iowa as clouds slowly decrease. Highs will generally be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight, another warm front arrives which may generate some scattered showers. With temperatures just above freezing, these showers aren’t expected to cause many concerns at this time. This front will be out of here early tomorrow and afternoon highs should surge well into the 50s. Look for mild air to continue into Thursday as well with another day into the 50s anticipated. More seasonable air will arrive for the weekend and may generate some rain or snow showers in the area by Sunday. Have a good day!

