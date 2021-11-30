New restaurant opening in Marion on December 6th

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 6th at 11:00 am Marion will have a new restaurant opening its doors.

“We feel that our passion and brand have proven itself. Our goal was to take our FOOD THAT LIFTS YOUR SPIRITS concept and work to establish it nationwide,” says Jimmy Holt, founder of the franchise.

Barrel House will be opening its new location at 295 Tower Terrace Rd. in Marion. This will be their 4th location in the state of Iowa. Barrel House has also started construction on a 5th location in Cedar Rapids. They are hoping to complete that one in early 2022.

You can check out their website at https://www.barrelhousepub.com/

