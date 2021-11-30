Show You Care
New masters program at UI to offer students a more sustainable future

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program at the University of Iowa aims to build a better more sustainable future for current students.

UI professors made the pitch for the program to the Board of Regents this past summer.

Now that it’s approved, students can now start enrolling to get a masters in Sustainable Development.

This comes after professors say they saw many students wanting to further their education in sustainability or environmental engineering, but were only able to go to other schools to do so.

Professor David Cwiertney says this masters program could give students an opportunity to help address and resolve big issues in sustainability within their local community.

“It’s a chance that we will be able to get students from different backgrounds to come together and learn together and work together, and I think that’s important. I think there’s this idea and realization that for all these grand challenges like climate change that we’re facing, no one discipline can solve that problem. It’s going to take disciplines coming together and creating new knowledge between them,” said Professor Cwiertney.

The courses will focus on fundamental theory and skills and practice.

