Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa stops tracking home county of COVID hospital patients

A swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020,...
A swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials have stopped requiring hospitals to report the home county of patients being treated for the coronavirus. That comes even as all of the state’s 99 counties have a high rate of spread and hospitalizations are at their highest level since early October.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand on Tuesday confirmed the change in hospital reporting requirements. The change in policy was first reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Ekstrand says the home county of patients is no longer needed to track virus activity because existing data on county-specific trends provides an appropriate understanding of disease trends. Iowa has 623 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 146 in intensive care.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

Latest News

New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
Several area nonprofits awarded money from Veridian Credit Union ahead of holidays
Several area nonprofits awarded money from Veridian Credit Union ahead of holidays
Daniel Kittle, Wartburg VP
Wartburg VP named president at Dakota Wesleyan University