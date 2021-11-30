Show You Care
The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative improves process to benefit victims.

Prior to the initiative, rape kits were severely backlogged, making it difficult for victims to find justice.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has accomplished its goal in addressing untested sexual assault evidence kits throughout the state.

“After years of work, Iowa’s rape kit backlog has finally been eliminated! In 2016, I served on the Iowa Senate subcommittee for the successful legislation requiring the elimination of Iowa’s rape test kit backlog. That 2016 law has helped bring criminals to justice and prevented future crimes. I especially want to thank the victims and victim advocates who pushed tirelessly for this action, the Obama Administration which provided the initial funding, and Attorney General Tom Miller for his hard work,” said Iowa Senator Kevin Kinney.

The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) project was created to tackle the issue of untested sexual assault kits back in 2015.  The number of kits submitted to the Division of Criminal Investigation’s laboratory for analysis during the SAKI period increased by 87% on average over the previous five years. This increase in DNA submissions is projected to continue into the future, and in part is due to the success of the project. 

The project has resulted in 1,606 kits tested, four criminal charges to date, and several improvements in the way kits are processed to benefit victims. Ultimately, the lab was able to reduce the processing time of DNA evidence on average from 6 to 9 months to just 8 weeks.

If you are unsure if your kit was previously submitted, or if you would like to obtain information on the status of your case, please contact the Iowa SAKI Information Line at 1 800 770-1650.

Additional resources available to survivors of sexual assault can be found here.

