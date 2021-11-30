Iowa City man arrested after assaulting two Univ. of Iowa College of Engineering staff members

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa police arrested an Iowa City man after they said he assaulted two staff members in the Dean’s Office in 3100 Seamans Center in the university’s College of Engineering.

Officials said it happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

Douglas H. Johnson, 56, was charged with two counts of assault in this incident.

The University of Iowa College of Engineering emailed staff saying the suspect is in custody and there is no further threat.

“We recognize that this event has been traumatic for those involved as well as unsettling and disturbing for our entire college community,” the University of Iowa College of Engineering’s Director of Human Resources Cathay Koebrick said in the email. “We are grateful that UI Public Safety was able to take this individual into custody.”

