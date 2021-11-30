Goat belonging to Clive, IA escapes and goes on the run for over 4 days

CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A goat from the city of Clive, Iowa escaped from the city hall for four days.

Steve the goat belongs to Clive, to graze weeds and other unwanted plants for the summer. During the colder seasons, the goats are all housed at the city hall.

“The city of Clive has a herd of goats 15 of them right now, including one sheep. And what we do we use them to eat invasive species out of the greenbelt,” said Richard Brown, Clive’s leisure services director.

When the goats were being loaded into their winter enclosure on Nov. 23, Steve escaped. He was on the run for four-and-a-half days, traveling all over town. One Clive resident even caught Steve on their Ring camera. And another family spotted Steve on their way to Thanksgiving dinner.

“I screamed at my husband, ‘oh my gosh, it’s the missing goat turn around, turn around.’ So he turned around and we saw him just staring at us,” said Kristy Hall, who spotted Steve when he was on the loose.

Steve eventually made his way to a local car dealership, where his reflection in the window kept him busy. Hall and her family were able to corner him in the parking lot, using a relish tray as bait.

“So I had this little carrot and I was like, ‘come here, come here,’” said Hall.

Hall says she’s seen other goats break loose before, but only for a few hours. So when it comes to escape artists, she says Steve is the greatest of all time.

“As long as we’ve lived here it’s the longest I’ve seen a goat missing,” said Hall.

Steve was eventually captured and authorities say he’s now safely back where he belongs.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.