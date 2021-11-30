Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to an alarm at a restaurant at 305 2nd Avenue Southeast in downtown Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The small fire was found in the second floor kitchen at White Star, but officials said it was being held in check by the sprinkler system. No one was at the restaurant when the fire occurred.

In a release, officials said a bag of rags ignited due to animal fat from the grease and heat from being laundered earlier in the night by staff.

Officials said the building suffered minor damage.

Firefighters encouraged residents and businesses to spread out laundered clothing or towels after removing from the dryer to allow them to cool.

