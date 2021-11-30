FDA approves device tested by UIHC to improve cochlear implant procedures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest advancements at UIHC are helping people slow down hearing loss and not lose this critical sense.

“It’s used by the surgeon at the time of cochlear implants to put in the electrode into the cochlea,” said Dr. Marlan Hansen.

UIHC tested the small, robotic device called iotasoft.

“Iota obviously means small or little, but it also stands for Iowa Otolaryngology,” said Dr. Hansen. He’s the cofounder of the company that created the device. He says it’s able to help with the most important part of surgery.

“There’s lots of data to support the idea that a slow, steady insertion is a lot better than what a human hand is able to do,” he told TV-9.

The first people on the planet got cochlear implants with this new device to help with hearing loss during clinical trials.

Since those trials ended, The FDA reviewed the findings and signed off.

“Now surgeons throughout the country can use the device to put in cochlear implants. Whereas before the only place they were used was at the University of Iowa,” said Dr. Hansen.

He says he looks at this as the first step towards more robotic-assisted surgeries across all fields.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.