Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FDA approves device tested by UIHC to improve cochlear implant procedures

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest advancements at UIHC are helping people slow down hearing loss and not lose this critical sense.

“It’s used by the surgeon at the time of cochlear implants to put in the electrode into the cochlea,” said Dr. Marlan Hansen.

UIHC tested the small, robotic device called iotasoft.

“Iota obviously means small or little, but it also stands for Iowa Otolaryngology,” said Dr. Hansen. He’s the cofounder of the company that created the device. He says it’s able to help with the most important part of surgery.

“There’s lots of data to support the idea that a slow, steady insertion is a lot better than what a human hand is able to do,” he told TV-9.

The first people on the planet got cochlear implants with this new device to help with hearing loss during clinical trials.

Since those trials ended, The FDA reviewed the findings and signed off.

“Now surgeons throughout the country can use the device to put in cochlear implants. Whereas before the only place they were used was at the University of Iowa,” said Dr. Hansen.

He says he looks at this as the first step towards more robotic-assisted surgeries across all fields.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

New masters program at UI to offer students a more sustainable future
New masters program at UI to offer students a more sustainable future
Voting
Cedar Rapids Mayoral Runoff Election set to cost around $80,000, while Des Moines ended runoffs in 2020
New masters program at UI to offer students a more sustainable future
New masters program at UI to offer students a more sustainable future
FDA approves device tested by UIHC to improve cochlear implant procedures
FDA approves device tested by UIHC to improve cochlear implant procedures