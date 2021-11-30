Show You Care
Dubuque schools superintendent to leave position after ten years

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Community School District superintendent Stan Rheingans will take a new role as the Keystone Area Education Agency’s new administrator. The current administrator, Pat Heiderscheit, announced his retirement in May.

In his new role, Rheingans will serve eight counties across northeast Iowa: Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.

“It is working with those school districts and helping them with programming, largely around special education, but around other aspects as well: professional development for staff, some technology issues,” he explained. “Just helping them sort of realize or reach their strategic plan goals in the district.”

Rheingans, chosen among 21 candidates, said he is proud of the work he has accomplished in his years with Dubuque schools. However, he said he is most proud of the team he put together in the district.

“The leadership team in Dubuque, the exec council, the principals, all are fantastic individuals who work hard for the betterment of our students,” he added. “I really think that putting together a team that functions well while I am here and will function very well for the next superintendent, that really is what is best for kids.”

At the same time, though, he recognizes his biggest regret will be the work that will be left undone.

“When you think about that, if we are progressive, if we are thinking about the future, there is always going to be work that is left unfinished for the next person,” he mentioned. “There are construction projects, air conditioning in some of our buildings, another elementary school maybe along the Southwest Arterial. So, yeah, I would like to have said, ‘Here is where the period at the end of the sentence is,’ but really that is never going to come. There is always going to be something for the next team to accomplish.”

But Rheingans said he is looking towards the future now, hoping his new endeavor will allow him to keep helping Dubuque and its 10,000, and now other districts, through what has been a complicated year and a half for schools.

“A lot of that is going to have to do with brain health and the unfinished learning, you know, how do we help alleviate the brain health issues that, not only our students have, but our staff is experiencing through secondary trauma events?” he said.

Rheingans will continue as superintendent through June 30, 2022. He mentioned school board discussions to find his replacement should begin at a Support Services Subcommittee meeting next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

