Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Denise O’Brien found guilty for 2018 house fire that killed 9-year-old and his mother

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that jurors have convicted Denise O’Brien of two counts of first-degree murder for her role in the 2018 fire that killed 32-year-old Ashley Smith, and 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis.

O’Brien was initially arrested a day after the fire for violation of a no-contact order. Police said text messaging indicated O’Brien knew someone was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators said surveillance video from businesses and residences in the area of 536 Dawson Street just minutes before the fire show O’Brien walking south in the 700 block of Broadway Street, pulling a stocking cap out of her pocket and pulling it over her head, covering most of her face. She then entered a convenience store for a brief time before leaving.

In a video from another business, O’Brien is seen walking south on Fairview Street wearing different clothes, holding a plastic cup from the convenience store. This video is about 13 minutes after someone reported a fire at 536 Dawson Street, according to the criminal complaint.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out a small fire at a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters put out fire at downtown Cedar Rapids restaurant early Tuesday morning
Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a...
Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
I-80 closure near west branch
Overnight closures of I-80 near West Branch happening next week
Prior to the initiative, rape kits were severely backlogged, making it difficult for victims to...
The Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative improves process to benefit victims.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast