Denise O’Brien found guilty for 2018 house fire that killed 9-year-old and his mother

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that jurors have convicted Denise O’Brien of two counts of first-degree murder for her role in the 2018 fire that killed 32-year-old Ashley Smith, and 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis.

O’Brien was initially arrested a day after the fire for violation of a no-contact order. Police said text messaging indicated O’Brien knew someone was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators said surveillance video from businesses and residences in the area of 536 Dawson Street just minutes before the fire show O’Brien walking south in the 700 block of Broadway Street, pulling a stocking cap out of her pocket and pulling it over her head, covering most of her face. She then entered a convenience store for a brief time before leaving.

In a video from another business, O’Brien is seen walking south on Fairview Street wearing different clothes, holding a plastic cup from the convenience store. This video is about 13 minutes after someone reported a fire at 536 Dawson Street, according to the criminal complaint.

