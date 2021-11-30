Cedar Rapids runoff election: what you need to know

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday voters will vote for the Cedar Rapids Mayor for the second time.

This time around there will only be two names on the ballot: Tiffany O’Donnell and Amara Andrews.

Tiffany O’Donnell received 42% of the votes in the November 2nd election. Amara Andrews trailed behind with 28% of the total votes. Current Mayor Brad Hart trailed behind Andrews by only 41 votes.

Polls for the Cedar Rapids Mayoral runoff election open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.. Voters must bring a valid form of ID to their location to be eligible to vote.



