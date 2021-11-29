‘Vaxi Taxi’ brings COVID-19 vaccine doses to homes

ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - A mobile pharmacy, called “Vaxi Taxi,” is delivering vaccines to people in central Iowa.

It provides all sorts of vaccines to people’s homes, including COVID-19 shots.

Ankeny mom, pharmacist, and Vaxi Taxi CEO Casey Villhauer started the company in 2020. Since then, she has been helping fill the gaps in vaccine access.

“When COVID vaccine rolled out, we quickly pivoted to how can we help neighborhoods and people that really struggle with access.”

Vaxi Taxi also helps people get basic vaccinations and the flu shot.

She says many kids feel better when they can get their shots at home.

Find more information about Vaxi Taxi, including how to request an appointment at vaxitaxi.com or by calling 1-855-VAX-IOWA.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.