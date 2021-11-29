Show You Care
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher to appear in court for arraignment Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Two 16-year-olds accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield are set to appear in court for arraignment.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are each charged in the death of Nohema Graber.

Last week, the two teens appeared in court. They want their bonds lowered so they can be released from jail before trial.

Right now, their bonds are at $1 million each, but their attorneys want it lowered to $100,000.

Prosecutors are fighting to keep the bond the same, or have it increased to $2 million for Miller.

The judge overseeing the trial is expected to make a decision on the bond sometime this week.

Loved ones reported Graber missing on Nov. 3.

Police found her body later that day in a park near Fairfield High School.

A motive is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

