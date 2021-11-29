Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Stage set for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury is set to be picked Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?

Maxwell is accused of acting as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for the late financier to abuse.

The charges against her stem from allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell says she’s innocent. The 59-year-old British socialite, jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest, has called the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
A roadway crash.
One hurt in Jo Daviess County crash caused by icy roads

Latest News

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher to appear in court for arraignment Monday
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What we know about omicron variant
The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Championship game.
Iowa Hawkeyes heading to Big Ten Championship Game
Urban Dreams works to help fill gaps in the community, often through its food pantry and with...
Working Iowa: Urban Dreams working to provide access to job openings