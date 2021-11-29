Police arrest Iowa City man accused of domestic assault that left woman hospitalized

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and fired gunshots at her in front of two children on Saturday.

Police said 29-year-old Quentin Williams, a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm, is now facing charges of attempted murder, willful injury, domestic abuse, and two counts of child endangerment.

Police said the Saturday incident happened in the 2400 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 6 a.m.

In a criminal complaint, police said the victim had returned home after a night out when Williams became enraged and punched her several times in the stomach, threw her around the apartment and grabbed her by the throat.

Police also said Williams admitted to the altercation, saying he was “reckless.” Officials said the victim had to be hospitalized due to bruises, broken ribs, and a punctured lung from the assault.

Officials said Williams also threatened the victim with a gun, firing at least two rounds as she fled the residence. There were reportedly two children under the age of 10 at the home during the altercation.

