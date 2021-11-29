Partly sunny, turning warmer today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, this will be a pretty good week of weather ahead. This morning, a warm front is moving across the state. There may be an isolated shower over portions of northeast Iowa as the front passes by, but overall impacts and amounts look low. A mix of sun and clouds will be around much of the day with highs into the mid-40s toward northeast Iowa with mid-50s farther southwest. As the week goes on, another warm front may generate some more isolated showers tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, but impacts on that system appear very low as well. By the weekend, it does finally appear some colder weather will try to build south which may also be accompanied by some precipitation. At this point, it looks light. Have a great week!

