Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Partly sunny, turning warmer today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, this will be a pretty good week of weather ahead. This morning, a warm front is moving across the state. There may be an isolated shower over portions of northeast Iowa as the front passes by, but overall impacts and amounts look low. A mix of sun and clouds will be around much of the day with highs into the mid-40s toward northeast Iowa with mid-50s farther southwest. As the week goes on, another warm front may generate some more isolated showers tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, but impacts on that system appear very low as well. By the weekend, it does finally appear some colder weather will try to build south which may also be accompanied by some precipitation. At this point, it looks light. Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
A roadway crash.
One hurt in Jo Daviess County crash caused by icy roads

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A south and west component to the winds will keep us mild through the upcoming work week.
Mild week ahead
A south and west component to the winds will keep us mild through the upcoming work week.
First Alert Forecast
Lots of sunshine with chillier temperatures.
First Alert Forecast