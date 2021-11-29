Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 13 Iowa St. women beat UMass win Gulf Coast Showcase

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives during the second half of a college basketball game...
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives during the second half of a college basketball game against Michigan State in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) - Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and No. 13 Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts 76-71  to win the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Iowa State (7-0), which played its third game in as many nights and its fourth in a week, nearly ran out of gas with only seven available players.

Destiny Philoxy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Minutewomen within a point with 2:59 to play. Ashley Joens answered with a 3 and they got no closer.

Sam Breen had 21 points and 12 rebounds for UMass (7-1). 

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars
Slick and icy spots on roadways are possible on Saturday morning, especially elevated surfaces...
Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday

Latest News

Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game...
Barriere, E Washington top N Iowa 19-9 in FCS opener
Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin