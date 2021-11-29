Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More quiet November weather

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We move into yet another tranquil week. Partly cloudy skies are expected to dominate this week overall. Tonight a northwest wind, gusty at times, cooler us down for Tuesday as highs stay in the upper 40s. Slight chance for a shower Tuesday night as another warm front moves across the state. After this front passes expect the warmer air to really flow in with mid to upper 50s common.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Partly sunny, turning warmer today
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A south and west component to the winds will keep us mild through the upcoming work week.
Mild week ahead