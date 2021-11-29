More quiet November weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We move into yet another tranquil week. Partly cloudy skies are expected to dominate this week overall. Tonight a northwest wind, gusty at times, cooler us down for Tuesday as highs stay in the upper 40s. Slight chance for a shower Tuesday night as another warm front moves across the state. After this front passes expect the warmer air to really flow in with mid to upper 50s common.

