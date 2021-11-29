Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local tree farmer says drought and higher demand of Christmas trees creates shortage of trees

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY Iowa (KCRG) - “We found our tree right away,” said Dana Lampe of Marion. “It was 8 to 10 feet, and we might cut a little bit off the top.”

Like many people after the Thanksgiving holiday, Lampe and her family dug into their Christmas roots and picked out the perfect Christmas tree. While the process of finding the right one and getting it cleaned off was easy enough, those who sell trees said it wasn’t easy for them to get their hands on enough supply.

“It has been hard this year,” said Mark Banowetz, owner of Cedar’s Edge Evergreen Market in Ely. “We were able to get more trees than last year, but just not as much as I wanted.”

Banowetz grows his tree, but a lot of his sales were ordered. He said people looking for fun outdoor activities during the pandemic have increased foot traffic, but a drought a decade ago has also played a part.

“Firs take 9-10 years to grow,” he said. “It wasn’t the tree that died; it was the seedlings that died. That’s where we are suffering right now.”

Banowetz said he was down to his last hundred trees but was hoping to stay open until December 15th if he had enough trees left.

“I talked to a tree farmer, and he told me the demand has gone up so much over the last couple of years that he said there would be a shortage because of the demand for trees,” he said.

While Banowetz said there was a shortage of trees for the foreseeable future, he said there certainly wasn’t a shortage of holiday spirit.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
A roadway crash.
One hurt in Jo Daviess County crash caused by icy roads

Latest News

The runoff election to decide the next mayor of Cedar Rapids is Tuesday.
Cedar Rapids mayoral runoff election set for Tuesday
The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Trooper is set to appear in court for a...
Review hearing for man accused of killing Iowa State Trooper set for Monday
The two teenagers accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish Teacher are set to be arraigned on...
Two teenagers accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be arraigned Monday
Health officials are expressing concern over the newly discovered omicron COVID-19 variant.
Health officials concerned over new COVID-19 variant
A Marion restaurant is making sure families in need have a gift this holiday season.
Goldfinch Tap + Eatery set for Christmas takeover