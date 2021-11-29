Show You Care
Jack Whitver to seek re-election to Iowa Senate

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Ankeny) announced on Monday that he is running for re-election.

“I made a promise to Iowans to implement conservative budgets, reduce taxes and put pro-growth policies into place,” said Senator Whitver. “Since 2017 the Iowa Senate has been leading the way in passing those historic reforms. Iowans have responded by electing more Republicans to the Iowa Senate and maintaining a historically large majority.”

Whitver will seek re-election in Senate District 23 (previously Senate District 19).

