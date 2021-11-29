Icy roads cause crash/damage to Winneshiek County Deputy vehicle

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, November 27th, one of their deputy’s vehicles lost traction on the icy roads and crashed in a ditch.

Reports say that the vehicle was coming off of a right-hand curve while heading south on Middle Calmar Rd when it lost traction due to the icy road conditions. The vehicle ended up crossing through the centerline and entered the east ditch where it flipped over and rolled onto the passenger side.

Diagram of how the vehicle flipped due to icy conditions (KCRG)

The driver was able to free himself from the vehicle and reported no injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.