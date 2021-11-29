Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes take care of Army following schedule change

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team earned a 36-7 over Army Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena after dealing with weekend schedule changes.

The Hawkeyes were set to host Oregon State on Saturday, but the Beavers ran into travel difficulties. After facing Iowa State on Saturday, Army was able to make the trip to Iowa City for a Sunday dual.

Iowa won 8 of 10 bouts and earned three pins in front of 14,905.

Here’s a look at match results:

125 Jesse Ybarra (I) dec. Ryan Chauvin (A), 2-1 SV1; 3-0

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (I) tech. fall Dominic Carone (A), 21-6; 8-0

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (I) pinned #26 Corey Shie (A), 5:54; 14-0

149 #22 PJ Ogunsanya (A) major dec. Cobe Siebrecht (I), 11-3; 14-4

157 #8 Kaleb Young (I) dec. #29 Markus Hartman (A), 4-1; 17-4

165 #1 Alex Marinelli (I) pinned Christian Hunt (A), 6:36; 23-4

174 #14 Nelson Brands (I) major dec. Clayton Fielden (A), 18-5; 27-4

184 Myles Wilson (I) dec. Brad Laughlin (A), 4-1; 30-4

197 #20 JT Brown (A) dec. Zach Glazier (I), 4-1; 30-7

285 #7 Tony Cassioppi (I) pinned Brandon Phillips (A), 3:53; 36-7

With the win, Iowa improves to 2-0. The Hawkeyes will hit the road for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Sunday, Dec. 5.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars
Slick and icy spots on roadways are possible on Saturday morning, especially elevated surfaces...
Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday

Latest News

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives during the second half of a college basketball game...
No. 13 Iowa St. women beat UMass win Gulf Coast Showcase
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Iowa City West, Springville, Denver, Center Point-Urbana, Xavier pick up wins on Rivalry Saturday
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game...
Barriere, E Washington top N Iowa 19-9 in FCS opener