Hawkeyes take care of Army following schedule change

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team earned a 36-7 over Army Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena after dealing with weekend schedule changes.

The Hawkeyes were set to host Oregon State on Saturday, but the Beavers ran into travel difficulties. After facing Iowa State on Saturday, Army was able to make the trip to Iowa City for a Sunday dual.

Iowa won 8 of 10 bouts and earned three pins in front of 14,905.

Here’s a look at match results:

125 Jesse Ybarra (I) dec. Ryan Chauvin (A), 2-1 SV1; 3-0

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (I) tech. fall Dominic Carone (A), 21-6; 8-0

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (I) pinned #26 Corey Shie (A), 5:54; 14-0

149 #22 PJ Ogunsanya (A) major dec. Cobe Siebrecht (I), 11-3; 14-4

157 #8 Kaleb Young (I) dec. #29 Markus Hartman (A), 4-1; 17-4

165 #1 Alex Marinelli (I) pinned Christian Hunt (A), 6:36; 23-4

174 #14 Nelson Brands (I) major dec. Clayton Fielden (A), 18-5; 27-4

184 Myles Wilson (I) dec. Brad Laughlin (A), 4-1; 30-4

197 #20 JT Brown (A) dec. Zach Glazier (I), 4-1; 30-7

285 #7 Tony Cassioppi (I) pinned Brandon Phillips (A), 3:53; 36-7

With the win, Iowa improves to 2-0. The Hawkeyes will hit the road for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Sunday, Dec. 5.

