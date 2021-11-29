Greene Square to offer Tree Lighting and family holiday activities December 4th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On December 4th, Greene Square will host a number of family activities in preparation for the tree lighting.

Green Square will host an outdoor scavenger hunt, “Reindeer Games,” and stories near the tree from 4:00 pm - 5:15 pm. There will simultaneously be an indoor family craft activity held at the Cedar Rapids Public Library from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm for families to participate in. At 5:30 pm the Sherry Mylhousen family will assist with lighting the 35-foot Colorado blue spruce set the holiday season underway.

The Parks and Recreation Department is accepting donations of new hats, gloves, and mittens during the event. They will be distributed to children at the Northwest Recreation Center beginning December 7th.

