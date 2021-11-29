Changes coming to I-380 Northbound

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The I-380 northbound lanes just south of I-80 will be closed Monday, November 29th from 11:30 till 2:00 am on November 30th so that newly paved lanes will be put in to have a wider shoulder and give travel a less crowded feel.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, IA 965 / Coral Ridge Avenue on I-80 while construction is underway.

You can find the latest travel information at 511ia.org.

