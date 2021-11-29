Cedar Falls Police file charges in 2019 homicide investigation

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Police department has filed charges in the December 4th, 2019 incident in which Grant Saul was shot and killed.

On Monday, police charged 20-year-old Keyon Christian Roby and 22-year-old James Wright-Buls with 1st Degree Robbery and 1st Degree Murder for the December 4th, 2019 incident at 112 Main St. in Cedar Falls where Grant Saul was shot and killed.

When police were initially dispatched to the scene back in 2019, they found Saul dead in the apartment and the suspects already gone.

Both Roby and Wright-Buls were inmates at the Black Hawk County Jail at the time the charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.