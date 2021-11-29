Show You Care
Badge 713 scholarship will help veterans, first responders and others pay for mental health services

Badge 713 Mental Health Scholarship(Courtesy of Badge 713 Mental Health Scholarship)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new scholarship fund will help first responders, veterans and others in eastern Iowa pay for mental health services. The Badge 713 Mental Health Scholarship Fund is named after the badge number of a former Cedar Rapids police officer and army veteran who lost his life to suicide.

With the help of Honor and Respect and Covenant Family Solutions, Amanda Langfitt and her family have established the scholarship in her husband’s memory.

”I know what it’s like to love somebody that doesn’t feel well. And I also know what it’s like when the roles are reversed and you’re not feeling well. He ended his life in 2016,” Langfitt said.

The scholarship will help pay for mental health care for first responders, veterans and others.

Covenant Family Solutions CEO Dr. Jacob Christenson is a veteran himself.

”It’s just a huge issue of mental health for people who have served and that includes first responders, veterans. We see people in their worst days,” Christenson said.

Covenant Family Solutions will help provide therapy to those on the receiving end of the scholarship and Honor and Respect is helping to fundraise dollars for the cause. Founder Ron Slagle is a police officer and air force veteran committed to the goal of addressing mental health.

”We believe that God has a hand in this mission. And we believe that we’re just workers on this earth and to have it come full forward, we’re very excited to see how we can help,” Slagle said.

The hope is, cost will not be a factor to someone getting the mental health care they need. For Langfitt, this means watching her husband’s legacy of helping others, live on.

”He would be excited, he liked to serve his community, so yeah I think it’s good to pay it forward,” she said.

Those wanting to donate to this effort can do so through Venmo: @badge713 or on the Honor and Respect website.

Those in need of services through the scholarship can contact Covenant Family Solutions at 319-200-5166.

