One hurt in Jo Daviess County crash caused by icy roads

SCALES MOUND, Ill. (KCRG) - Icy conditions cause a single-vehicle crash in rural Jo Daviess County on Saturday morning, according to officials.

At around 7:29 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along West Stagecoach Trail, about one-quarter mile south of its intersection with West Council Hill Road. Deputies believe that a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on West Stagecoach Trail and lost control with ice on the road. The Escape slid off of the road, rolling onto its roof.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of their injuries.

The Scales Mound Fire Department, Galena Ambulance, and Galena Territory Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

