Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One hurt in Jo Daviess County crash caused by icy roads

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCALES MOUND, Ill. (KCRG) - Icy conditions cause a single-vehicle crash in rural Jo Daviess County on Saturday morning, according to officials.

At around 7:29 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along West Stagecoach Trail, about one-quarter mile south of its intersection with West Council Hill Road. Deputies believe that a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on West Stagecoach Trail and lost control with ice on the road. The Escape slid off of the road, rolling onto its roof.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of their injuries.

The Scales Mound Fire Department, Galena Ambulance, and Galena Territory Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for a pass under pressure from Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in...
Iowa headed to Big Ten championship after Minnesota takes care of Wisconsin
Fight breaks out at Lindale Mall; false reports of an active shooter
Physical fight at Lindale Mall prompts unfounded reports of shooting
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Cedar Rapids Police concerned about guns being stolen from cars
Slick and icy spots on roadways are possible on Saturday morning, especially elevated surfaces...
Slick roads possible early, turning windy later Saturday
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history
Man purchases Civil War cards and realizes big part of Washington County history

Latest News

The Coralville Fire Department's station.
Fire causes significant damage at Coralville townhouse
Lots of sunshine with chillier temperatures.
Chillier to end the weekend, leading into a generally warmer week
Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)
Santa arrives at Lindale Mall
Shoppers fill the Czech Village for Small Business Saturday